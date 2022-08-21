During the week of August 21, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 378 calls for service including:
11 General Fire Responses
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
During the week of August 21, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 378 calls for service including:
11 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a house fire, 1 for the smell of gas in a home, 1 for a power pole on fire, 1 for a strong chemical smell, and various alarms
4 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with trailers on fire in Yuma County, 2 to assist in Imperial County (a traffic crash on I-8 in the Winterhaven area and a medical emergency in Winterhaven area), 1 for a strike team deployment for a large wildfire in Northern CA that was canceled once team was on the road
24 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 3 reported as head-on, 1 involving a motorcycle, 2 involving a rollover, 1 involving a building, 2 involving jackknifed semi-trucks, and 2 involving 3 vehicles
300 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 36 for difficulty breathing, 18 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 39 for fall related injuries, 10 for unconscious people, 15 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 3 for a person under the influence of drugs, 6 for people with psychiatric problems (3 threatening or attempting suicide), 2 for dehydration/heat illness, 9 for medical alarms, 1 for child locked in a vehicle, 1 for an allergic reaction, 2 for choking, 10 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fevers, 2 for broken bones, 7 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a spider bite, 1 for multiple bee stings, 9 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 3 for bad headaches, 8 for assaults, 6 for back pain, 15 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 4 for a deceased person, 2 for lacerations, 19 for welfare checks, 1 for a person ingesting a medication not meant to be taken orally, 1 for a person who dropped weights on themselves while weightlifting, 1 for a person who became confused after ingesting marijuana edibles, 1 for a person injured while breaking a window, 1 for a person hit in the head by a piece of falling ceiling, 1 for a 10 year old with a metal pet grooming brush impaled in their leg, 1 for a person shot with a pellet gun, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 1 of the week’s total EMS responses was to the USBP holding facility)
39 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a motorhome on fire, 1 to check the safety of a falling ceiling, 3 for small brush fires, 1 for flooding around a trailer, 1 for a small fire on a semi-truck, 3 for power lines arcing, 5 for downed power lines, 1 for a power pole on fire, 1 for a lightning strike, 1 for a tree on a house and power lines, 1 for falling sections of ceiling, 1 for parts of a building roof landing on vehicles in the lot, and various alarms
Partly cloudy skies. High 101F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Clear skies. Low 82F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Sunny. High near 105F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.