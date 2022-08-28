During the week of August 28, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 387 calls for service including:
10 General Fire Responses
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
During the week of August 28, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 387 calls for service including:
10 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a shed fire, 1 for a vehicle fire close to structure, 3 for smell of natural gas, 1 for a fish tank on fire in a house, 1 for an electric stove sparking, and various alarms
3 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency in Yuma County, 2 to assist in Somerton (1 for 20+ palm trees on fire, and 1 to backfill a station during that fire)
16 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a pole, 1 involving a rollover, and 1 involving 3 vehicles
329 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 31 for difficulty breathing, 23 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 49 for fall related injuries, 15 for unconscious people, 10 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 2 for an intoxicated person, 3 for a person under the influence of drugs, 13 for people with psychiatric problems (8 threatening or attempting suicide), 10 for dehydration/heat illness, 3 for medical alarms, 1 for child locked in a vehicle, 2 for an allergic reaction, 4 for choking, 12 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fevers, 7 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a spider bite, 1 for a dog bite, 9 for man down calls, 4 for uncontrolled bleeding, 3 for bad headaches, 1 for an assault, 4 for back pain, 18 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 2 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 24 for welfare checks, 1 for a person injured falling from a balcony, 1 for a person stung in the eye multiple times by a bee, 1 for a person burned by boiling water, 1 for a person who believed they smoked too much marijuana, 1 for a non-fatal drowning of a 2 year old in a swimming pool (CPR provided by family member-child transported to YRMC), and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 3 of the week’s total EMS responses was to the USBP holding facility)
29 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 6 for damaged transformers-power poles-light poles or power lines down, 1 for a fire hydrant flooding a street, 1 for a dumpster fire in an alley, 1 for a mudslide on a roadway, 3 for people stuck in elevators, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for an illegal trash fire, 1 for a small brush fire, and various alarms
Abundant sunshine. High 104F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear skies. Low 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Mainly sunny. High 107F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.