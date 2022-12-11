by the yuma fire department
During the week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 342 emergency calls for service, including:
10 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for smoke coming from an electrical outlet, and various alarms
4 Mutual Aid
Including: 4 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the County
29 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pedestrian, 2 involving motorcycles, 3 involving a rollover, 1 involving a light pole, 1 involving a head-on crash, 1 involving a bridge, 1 involving a bicyclist, 1 involving a wall, and 2 involving three vehicles
277 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 38 for difficulty breathing, 29 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 41 for fall related injuries, 20 for unconscious people, 9 seizure cases, 8 possible stroke case, 2 for an intoxicated person, 3 for a person under the influence of drugs, 11 for psychiatric problems (7 threatening or attempting suicide), 6 for medical alarms, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 2 for allergic reactions, 19 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 3 for man down calls, 3 for bad headaches, 1 for an assault, 3 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 4 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 1 for a laceration, 13 welfare checks, 1 for a 2 year old with a finger stuck in a hole in a ladder, 1 for a 2 year old stuck in between 2 doors, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 1 of the week’s total responses were to the USBP holding facility)
22 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 to assist YPD breaking a window, 1 for a small brush fire, 1 for an illegal trash fire, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for propane leaking from an RV, 3 for a person stuck in an elevator, 1 for a blown transformer, 1 for a fallen light pole, 3 for vehicle fires, and various alarms
