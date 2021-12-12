During the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 387 emergency calls for service, including:
5 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a heavy natural gas smell in the area, 1 for a house fire that started in a garage, 1 for an ammonia leak in a commercial ice machine, 1 for a gas line break from digging in a yard, and various alarms
8 Mutual Aid
Including: 6 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County, 1 to assist with a medical emergency in Somerton, and 1 to assist Imperial County with a medical emergency in Winterhaven, Calif.
34 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 3 involving 3 or more vehicles, 2 involving a pedestrian, 2 involving rollovers, 2 involving bicyclists, 1 involving a pole, 1 involving a fence, and 1 involving a motorcycle
318 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 40 for difficulty breathing, 30 for chest pain, 54 for falls, 9 for unconscious people, 9 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 5 for an intoxicated person, 3 for drug overdoses, 14 for people with psychiatric problems (5 threatening or attempting suicide), 9 for medical alarms, 2 for children locked in vehicles, 2 for an allergic reaction, 1 for choking, 17 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 2 for broken bones, 5 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 7 for man down calls, 5 for bad headaches, 9 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 8 for abdominal pain, 7 pregnancy related, 4 for lacerations, 1 for a 6 year old with an injured eyelid, and other illnesses and injuries
21 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for rescuing Santa Claus from a roof on Main St., 1 for some foam insulation that was ignited by a pilot light, 2 for vehicle fires, 2 for people stuck in elevators, 2 for illegal trash fires, 1 for a warming fire too close to a structure, and various alarms