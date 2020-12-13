By the Yuma Fire Department
During the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 364 emergency calls for service, including:
• 15 General Fire Responses
Including: Small brush fire outside of building, gas leak from line hit by vehicle, propane tank on RV leaking, an illegal trash fire, and various alarms
• 4 Mutual Aid
Including: 4 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the County
• 32 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a fuel truck, 1 involving a rollover, 2 involving pedestrians, and 2 involving 3 vehicles
• 287 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 43 for difficulty breathing, 18 for chest pain, 39 for falls, 12 for unconscious people (2 where bystanders were providing CPR), 8 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 8 for intoxicated persons, 6 for a person under the influence of drugs, 3 for drug overdoses, 18 for people with psychiatric problems, 5 for a medical alarm, 3 for allergic reactions, 17 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 8 for fever, 2 for broken bones, 7 for diabetic emergencies, 5 for man down calls, 5 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for a stabbing, 1 for an assault, 8 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 1 for a deceased person, 5 for drug withdrawals, 1 for a person who accidently cut their wrist with a circular saw, 1 for a 1 year old who took a bite out of a detergent “pod,” 1 for a person who injured their arm moving a sofa, 1 for a 2 year old with a bead stuck up their nose, and other illnesses and injuries
• 26 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a person stuck in an elevator, 1 for a wall of a duplex under construction that was intentionally set on fire, 3 for illegal debris fires, 1 for an illegal camp fire at Library Park, 2 for illegal camp fires around Prison Hill, 1 for a fuel spill, and various alarms