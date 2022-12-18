During the week of Dec. 4-10, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 333 emergency calls for service, including:
8 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a large backyard fire, 1 for a stove top fire, 1 for a gas fireplace left on but not ignited, and various alarms
1 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency in the County
33 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving a light pole, 3 involving head-on crashes, 1 involving a wall, and 1 involving three vehicles
273 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 36 for difficulty breathing, 26 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 35 for fall related injuries, 12 for unconscious people, 10 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 4 for an intoxicated person, 3 for a person under the influence of drugs, 10 for psychiatric problems (6 threatening or attempting suicide), 2 for dehydration, 5 for medical alarms, 2 for choking, 17 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 2 for broken bones, 7 for diabetic emergencies, 5 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 4 for bad headaches, 4 for assaults, 6 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 1 for a deceased person, 12 welfare checks, 1 for a 5 month old choking on a baby wipe, 1 for a person who took too much cold medicine, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 1 of the week’s total responses was to the USBP holding facility)
18 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a semi-truck on fire, 1 for a leaking propane tank, 1 for someone stuck in an elevator, 2 for strong natural gas smells, 1 for a smoking washing machine, 3 for vehicle fires, and various alarms
