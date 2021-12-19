During the week of Dec. 5-11, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 365 calls for service, including:
10 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a bag of trash burning on an apartment door, 1 for a couch on fire in a back yard, 1 to assist with a furnace that wouldn’t shut off, 1 for a plastic plate on fire in an oven, and various alarms
7 Mutual Aid
Including: 4 to assist Imperial County with medical emergencies in Algodones/Andrade area, 1 to assist Imperial County with a vehicle fire in the Winterhaven area, and 2 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County
28 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving 3 vehicles, 1 head-on crash, 1 involving a bicyclist, 2 involving walls, 1 involving a pole, and 2 involving motorcycles
293 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 41 for difficulty breathing, 23 for chest pain, 43 for falls, 18 for unconscious people (1 where a bystander performed CPR), 10 seizure cases, 6 possible stroke cases, 5 for an intoxicated person, 1 for a person under the influence of drugs, 2 for drug overdoses, 17 for people with psychiatric problems (9 threatening or attempting suicide), 4 for medical alarms, 3 for children locked in vehicles, 13 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 4 for man down calls, 2 for bad headaches, 1 for stab wounds, 6 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 17 for abdominal pain, 6 pregnancy related, 6 for deceased persons, 1 for a person injured when they jumped from a moving vehicle, 1 for a person stuck in their residence unable to unlock their door, 1 for a 7 year old with their toe stuck in a lawn ornament, 1 for a medical alarm accidently set off by a cat…, and other illnesses and injuries
27 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 3 for appearance requests for fire engines, 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard clean up at a crash scene, 1 to assist YPD with a ladder to check a roof, 1 to assist in a search for a missing juvenile (who was found safe), 1 for a 6 year old stuck in a bathroom, 1 for a semi-trailer with overheated brakes, 1 for a stove top fire, 2 for illegal trash burning, 1 for a brush pile fire started by a cigarette, 1 for a blown power transformer, and various alarms