By the Yuma Fire Department
During the week of Dec. 6-12, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 359 emergency calls for service, including:
• 15 General Fire Responses
Including: A fire in a motel laundry room, a gas leak from a stove burner, 2 for oven fires, 1 for an unattended warming fire, and various alarms
• 5 Mutual Aid
Including: 4 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the County and 1 to assist Imperial County with a medical emergency in the Algodones area
• 20 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving trees (1 of those with vehicle on fire), 2 involving head-on crashes, 1 involving a pedestrian, and 1 involving 4 vehicles
• 289 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 49 for difficulty breathing, 28 for chest pain, 25 for falls, 15 for unconscious people (4 where bystanders were providing CPR), 11 seizure cases, 2 possible stroke cases, 5 for intoxicated persons, 3 for a person under the influence of drugs, 1 for a drug overdose, 16 for people with psychiatric problems, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 5 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 28 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 4 for fever, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 4 for man down calls, 3 for uncontrolled bleeding, 5 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound, 3 for assaults, 5 for back pain, 9 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 1 for drug withdrawals, 3 for lacerations, 1 for a person who jumped off a roof, and other illnesses and injuries
• 30 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for dumpster fires, 2 for illegal camp fires around the river and Prison Hill, 2 for illegal bon fires, 2 for illegal trash fires, 2 for ovens not turning off, 4 for downed or arcing power lines, 1 for a stove sparking, 1 for heater that wouldn’t turn off, 1 for a vehicle fire, and various alarms.