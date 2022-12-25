During the week of Dec. 11-17, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 346 emergency calls for service, including:
15 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a bathroom fan fire, 1 for smoke in a restaurant, 1 for the smell of gas in a home, 1 for a brush fire started by a campfire, 1 for an oven fire, and various alarms
3 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency in the County, 1 to backfill a Somerton station, 1 to assist Imperial County with a medical emergency
23 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a mailbox, 1 involving a wall, 2 involving rollovers, and 2 involving three vehicles
273 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 28 for difficulty breathing, 31 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 37 for fall related injuries, 14 for unconscious people, 13 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 1 for an intoxicated person, 2 for accidental medicine overdoses, 12 for psychiatric problems (9 threatening or attempting suicide), 7 for medical alarms, 1 for child locked in a vehicle, 1 for allergic reactions, 3 for choking, 19 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 4 for fever, 1 for a diabetic emergency, 3 for man down calls, 3 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for bad headaches, 1 for stab wounds, 4 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 1 for a deceased person, 11 for drug withdrawals, 3 for lacerations, 9 welfare checks, 1 for a person injured when they fell off a scooter, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 1 of the week’s total responses was to the USBP holding facility)
32 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for vehicle fires, 4 for small brush fires, 1 for a fuel spill, 2 for illegal trash fires, 1 for a leaking fire hydrant, and various alarms
