by the yuma fire department
During the week of Dec. 13-19, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 326 emergency calls for service, including:
• 10 General Fire Responses
Including: An oven fire, pallets set on fire outside of a vacant business, a gas leak in a home, and various alarms
• 5 Mutual Aid
Including: 4 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the County and 1 to assist Imperial County with a medical emergency in Winterhaven area
• 15 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a tree, 3 involving rollovers, 1 involving a motorcycle, and 1 involving 3 vehicles
• 275 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 50 for difficulty breathing, 19 for chest pain, 39 for falls, 21 for unconscious people (6 where bystanders were providing CPR), 9 seizure cases, 6 possible stroke cases, 6 for intoxicated persons, 3 for a person under the influence of drugs, 3 for a drug overdose (2 where bystanders were providing CPR), 11 for people with psychiatric problems, 2 for medical alarms, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 1 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 17 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 5 for diabetic emergencies, 9 for man down calls, 6 for bad headaches, 1 for a stabbing, 1 for a gunshot wound, 2 for assaults, 4 for back pain, 8 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 2 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 1 for a 14 year old burned while starting a fire with lighter fluid when the container ignited, 1 for a person who swallowed the contents of a hand warming packet, and other illnesses and injuries
• 21 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for checking an awning in danger of falling, 1 for a fire set on a park bench, 1 for a dumpster set on fire, 3 for illegal debris fires, 2 for illegal large bonfires, 2 for heavy smells of natural gas, 2 for vehicle fires, and various alarms