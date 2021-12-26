During the week of Dec. 12-18, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 384 calls for service, including:
17 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a small gas leak in an apartment complex, 1 for a stove fire, 1 for a pull-station alarm set off by a falling dish, 1 for a smoker on fire at a restaurant, and various alarms
7 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 to assist Imperial County with medical emergencies in Algodones/Winterhaven area, 1 to assist Imperial County with a semi on fire near the sand dunes area, 1 to assist with a medical emergency at the San Luis Port of Entry, and 2 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County
33 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 5 involving 3 vehicles, 1 head-on crash, 1 involving a bicyclist, 1 involving a tree, and 1 involving a building
304 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 44 for difficulty breathing, 32 for chest pain, 50 for falls, 17 for unconscious people, 9 seizure cases, 9 possible stroke cases, 2 for an intoxicated person, 12 for people with psychiatric problems (6 threatening or attempting suicide), 2 for dehydration, 4 for medical alarms, 1 for child locked in vehicle, 2 for an allergic reaction, 12 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 5 for fever, 2 for broken bones, 13 for diabetic emergencies, 8 for man down calls, 3 for bad headaches, 3 for assaults, 5 for back pain, 8 for abdominal pain, 13 pregnancy related, 3 for deceased persons, 1 for a person who fell from a 6 foot ladder, 1 for a severely injured pinky, and other illnesses and injuries
23 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a gas leak from a stove, 2 for illegal trash burning in yards, 1 for a trash fire in an alley, 1 for a couch on fire in an alley, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for a power pole on fire, 2 for heavy gas smells in area of 3E and 32nd St., 1 for arcing wires, and various alarms