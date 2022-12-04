During the week of Nov. 20-26, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 306 emergency calls for service, including:
6 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a gas leak, 1 for a fire in an empty warehouse, and various alarms
2 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency in Yuma County, and 1 to assist with a traffic crash (fatality) in the Tacna area
23 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a rollover, 2 involving light poles (1 a fatality), 1 involving a head-on crash, 1 involving a building, and 1 involving three vehicles
253 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 32 for difficulty breathing, 20 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 36 for fall related injuries, 15 for unconscious people, 8 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke case, 3 for an intoxicated person, 2 for a person under the influence of drugs, 11 for psychiatric problems (8 threatening or attempting suicide), 13 for medical alarms, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 1 for allergic reactions, 2 for choking, 15 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 2 for a dog bite, 2 for man down calls, 3 for uncontrolled bleeding, 6 for bad headaches, 2 for assaults, 2 for back pain, 9 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 1 for a deceased person, 1 for a laceration, 6 welfare checks, 1 for a for a teenager who accidentally stuck a knife through their hand, 1 for a 3 year old believed to have eaten crazy glue, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 6 of the week’s total responses were to the USBP holding facility)
22 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for a requested EMS standbys (at a balloon launch and a school drill), 1 for a heavy chemical smell, 1 for a person stuck in an elevator, 1 for power lines arcing, 1 for a small mulch fire, 3 for illegal backyard trash fires, 2 for a vehicle fire, and various alarms
