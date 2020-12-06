By the Yuma Fire Department
During the week of Nov. 22-28, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 340 emergency calls for service, including:
• 15 General Fire Responses
Including: Apartment fire, oven fire in an apartment, BBQ grill propane tank fire, leaking gas line, and various alarms
• 2 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Rural Metro with a medical emergency in the county, called to assist Imperial County with an ATV rollover in the sand dunes
• 14 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a wall, 1 involving a metal gate, 1 involving a vehicle in a canal, and 2 head-on crashes
• 290 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 59 for difficulty breathing, 16 for chest pain, 33 for falls, 16 for unconscious people (1 where bystanders were providing CPR), 10 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 6 for intoxicated persons, 3 for a person under the influence of drugs, 4 for drug overdoses (1 where bystanders were providing CPR), 18 for people with psychiatric problems, 1 for dehydration, 1 for a medical alarm, 5 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 8 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 4 for fever, 2 for broken bones, 1 for a diabetic emergency, 1 for a human bite, 5 for man down calls, 4 for uncontrolled bleeding, 7 for bad headaches, 2 for assaults, 8 for back pain, 9 for abdominal pain, 4 pregnancy related, 2 for drug withdrawals, 1 for a person who had a cleaning chemical spilled in their eye, 1 for a 5 year old who ate marijuana “edibles”, and other illnesses and injuries
• 19 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a gas leak, 1 for a dumpster fire, 2 for trash can fires, 1 to assist YPD with a body recovery, and various alarms