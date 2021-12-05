During the week of Nov. 21-27, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 339 emergency calls for service, including:
16 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a strong sewer gas smell in a business, 1 for a fire on the roof of an egg processing plant, 1 for cardboard boxes on fire behind a business, 1 for smoke in a home due to an electrical problem, 1 for a fire in a a/c unit, 1 for a heavy gas smell from a stove being left on, 1 for a stove fire, 1 for an oven fire with turkey inside (due to another appliance having been stored in the oven), and various alarms
1 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 to assist Rural Metro with a medical emergency in Yuma County
29 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 5 involving 3 or more vehicles, 2 involving a pedestrian, 3 involving rollovers (1 an ATV type vehicle fatality), 1 involving a pole, 1 involving a building, and 2 involving a motorcycle
272 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 23 for difficulty breathing, 26 for chest pain, 36 for falls, 6 for unconscious people, 13 seizure cases, 7 possible stroke cases, 2 for an intoxicated person, 2 for drug overdoses, 16 for people with psychiatric problems (8 threatening or attempting suicide), 6 for medical alarms, 2 for children locked in vehicles, 2 for an allergic reaction, 1 for choking, 16 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 14 for man down calls, 8 for bad headaches, 5 for assaults, 4 for back pain, 11 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 6 for a deceased person, 4 for lacerations, 1 for a person injured by a falling awning, 1 for a person who fell from a roof, 1 for a person injured when a large crate fell on them, 1 for a person whose foot was injured by a forklift, 1 for a person injured when they fell from a ladder while putting Christmas decorations on the roof, 1 for a person who stepped on a pin, 1 for a child injured when a dog jumped on them, and other illnesses and injuries
21 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for EMS standbys at events, 1 for a ring stuck on a finger, 1 for a tree fire, 1 for an illegal fire in the yard of a vacant house, 1 for a heavy gas smell at 32nd St and Ave 3E, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for an alley fire, 1 for a small brush fire, 1 for an illegal trash fire, 1 for an oven that wouldn’t turn off, and various alarms