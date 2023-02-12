During the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 362 emergency calls for service, including:
17 General Fire Responses
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
During the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 362 emergency calls for service, including:
17 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a house fire, 2 for household gas leaks, 1 for an alley trash fire, and various alarms
3 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the County and 1 call to assist in the Wellton area
27 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 4 involving motorcycles, 1 head-on crash, 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 rollover, 1 involving a scooter, 1 involving a tree, and 1 involving a bicyclist
288 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 44 for difficulty breathing, 26 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 36 for fall related injuries, 15 for unconscious people, 11 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 16 for psychiatric problems (9 threatening or attempting suicide), 4 for medical alarms, 2 for a child locked in a vehicle, 10 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 5 for diabetic emergencies, 8 for a man down call, 3 for gunshot wounds, 3 for an assault, 4 for back pain, 17 for abdominal pain, 3 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 18 welfare checks, 1 for a person who stepped on broken glass, 1 for hot wax in the eye from blowing out a candle, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 1 of the week’s total responses were to the USBP holding facility)
27 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a special appearance at a school, 2 for assisting with disabled vehicles, 2 for strong chemical smells, 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard clean-up at a crime scene, 3 for illegal trash burning, 1 for power lines down, 1 for fumes from mixing bleach and a household cleaner, and various alarms
Sunshine and clouds mixed. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 48F. SSW winds shifting to NE at 10 to 15 mph.
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 67F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.