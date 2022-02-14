During the week of Jan. 30-Feb. 5, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 351 emergency calls for service, including:
3 General Fire Responses
Including: A false alarm pulled at a business, a fire sprinkler head broken by a child, and various alarms
3 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County
25 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, 2 involving 3 or more vehicles, 3 involving pedestrians, and 1 rollover
283 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 37 for difficulty breathing, 16 for chest pain, 42 for falls, 22 for unconscious people (2 where bystander CPR was being provided), 4 seizure cases, 6 possible stroke cases, 2 for an intoxicated person, 4 for a person under the influence of drugs, 2 for drug overdoses, 15 for people with psychiatric problems (9 threatening or attempting suicide), 4 for medical alarms, 1 for an allergic reaction, 1 for a person choking, 18 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 2 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a spider bite, 4 for man down calls, 2 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound, 5 for assaults, 5 for back pain, 13 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 6 for a deceased person, 3 for lacerations, 12 for welfare checks, 1 for a 3 year old who ingested hair care products, 1 for a rapid heart rate after drinking an energy drink, 1 for a person hit in the leg with an axe, 1 for a tooth knocked out by a baseball, 1 for a person with 6 broken toes on the same foot….and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 3 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
37 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for an engine display, 2 for the aerial ladder truck to assist YPD with crash scene photos, 1 for a snake removal, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for a small brush fire, 1 for fuel leaking from a vehicle, 1 for a leaking oil drum, 1 for a gas stove leak, 1 for power lines down, 1 for a tree laying on power lines, 1 for an RV on fire that turned out to be a BBQ smoker being transported, 1 for safely removing a driver from a vehicle in a canal, and various alarms