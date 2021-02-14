By the Yuma Fire Department
During the week of Jan. 31-Feb. 6, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 304 emergency calls for service, including:
• 13 General Fire Responses
Including: 2 for brush fires in transient camps, 1 for a sparking electrical box, 1 for the smell of gas in a residence, 1 for a house fire, and various alarms
• 2 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Rural Metro with a medical emergency in the County and called to assist Somerton by backfilling a station during a fire in that community
• 17 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving pedestrians, 2 involving bicyclists (1 fatal), 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving 3 vehicles, 1 involving a light pole, and 1 involving a fire hydrant
• 246 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 40 for difficulty breathing, 14 for chest pain, 35 for falls, 14 for unconscious people (including 4 where bystanders were providing CPR), 9 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 5 for intoxicated persons, 2 for a person under the influence of drugs, 20 for people with psychiatric problems (13 threatening or attempting suicide-at least 3 fatalities), 1 for dehydration, 1 for a medical alarm, 2 for a child locked in a vehicle, 2 for allergic reactions, 2 for choking, 21 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 2 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for bad headaches, 3 for gunshot wounds, 4 for assaults, 5 for back pain, 13 for abdominal pain, 2 for a deceased person, 1 for a person who became ill after mixing bleach with a household cleaner, 1 for a 2 year old locked inside a house, 1 for a person hit on the head by a ball, and other illnesses and injuries
• 26 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for assisting YPD with biohazard clean-ups, 5 standbys to assist at vaccination clinics, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for wood pallets on fire, 2 for fires in transient camps, 1 for a person stuck in an elevator, 1 for a smoke alarm set off by a person lighting a fireplace for the first time (remember to make sure the chimney flue damper is open), and various alarms