During the week of Feb. 6-12, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 394 emergency calls for service, including:
8 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a debris fire started by transient individuals, 1 for heavy smell of gas in a building, 1 for an apartment fire, and various alarms
8 Mutual Aid
Including: 7 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County, and 1 to assist Imperial County with a residential fire in the Winterhaven area
22 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving 3 vehicles, 3 involving pedestrians, and 1 involving a wall
340 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 34 for difficulty breathing, 18 for chest pain, 42 for falls, 18 for unconscious people (1 where bystander CPR was being provided), 7 seizure cases, 7 possible stroke cases, 5 for an intoxicated person, 5 for a person under the influence of drugs, 5 for drug overdoses (2 where bystander CPR was provided), 19 for people with psychiatric problems (11 threatening or attempting suicide), 7 for medical alarms, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 1 for an allergic reaction, 3 for a person choking, 22 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 8 for diabetic emergencies, 11 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 5 for bad headaches, 1 for stab wounds, 5 for assaults, 7 for back pain, 14 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 4 for a deceased person, 1 for drug withdrawals, 1 for lacerations, 8 for welfare checks, 1 for a person with a lip piercing stuck in their lip, 1 for a person hit by a dart, 1 for rapid heart rate after eating a large marijuana cookie, 1 for a 10 month old who ingested unknown pills, 1 for a person who accidentally inhaled mixed cleaning fluid fumes, 1 for a person hit on the head with a hammer, 1 for a person with a stubbed toe…and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 4 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
16 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a stove fire, 1 for a false alarm pulled at a school by a student, 1 for a strong propane smell in an area, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for balloons tangled in power lines, 1 for a person stuck 30’ in the air in a boom lift that stopped working, and various alarms