From Feb. 12-18, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 358 emergency calls for service, including:
• 6 Fire responses that included 2 cooking fires. Did you know? Cooking fires are the #1 cause of fires in the home. Watch what you heat!
• 12 Mutual Aid responses to assist neighboring agencies
• 26 Special Duty and Public Assistance responses including a Tactical EMS activation, working with the Yuma Police Department to treat a barricaded person.
• 30 Motor Vehicle Crashes including a rollover and a hit and run involving a motorcycle. Remember to look out for smaller vehicles and pedestrians!
284 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor) including 19 with altered or decreased levels of consciousness.
