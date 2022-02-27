During the week of Feb. 13-19, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 346 emergency calls for service, including:
13 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a grill fire in a restaurant, 1 for a false alarm pulled by a 3 year old, 1 for a trailer fire, 2 for a burnt wire smell in buildings, 2 for propane BBQ grill fires, and various alarms
4 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County, 1 for a public assist in San Luis
37 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 3 involving a motorcycle, 3 involving 3 vehicles, 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a rollover, 1 involving a vehicle on fire, and 1 involving a tree
276 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 34 for difficulty breathing, 18 for chest pain, 42 for falls, 16 for unconscious people (1 where bystander CPR was being provided), 12 seizure cases, 8 possible stroke cases, 2 for an intoxicated person, 4 for a person under the influence of drugs, 1 for a drug overdose, 20 for people with psychiatric problems (10 threatening or attempting suicide), 6 for medical alarms, 1 for an allergic reaction, 16 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 5 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for bee stings, 5 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for stab wounds, 1 for an assault, 8 for back pain, 10 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 2 for a deceased person, 1 for drug withdrawals, 13 for welfare checks, 1 for a 21 month old who ingested bleach, 1 for a person with something in their eye, 1 for someone smoking drugs in a building bathroom that caused the building to be evacuated and several people evaluated for effects, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 2 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
16 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 3 for illegal yard debris fires, 1 for a gas line break on a construction site, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a person stuck in an elevator, and various alarms