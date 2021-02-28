By the Yuma Fire Department
During the week of Feb. 14-20, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 337 emergency calls for service, including:
• 7 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for an oven fire, 1 for a smoking water heater, and various alarms
• 4 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Rural Metro with 3 medical emergencies in the County and assisted Seeley, Calif., with a large brush fire
• 20 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving pedestrians, 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving a pole, 2 involving canals, and 3 involving 3 vehicles
• 287 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 36 for difficulty breathing, 20 for chest pain, 40 for falls, 14 for unconscious people (4 where CPR was being provided by bystanders), 11 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 4 for persons under the influence of drugs, 4 for drug overdoses, 18 for people with psychiatric problems (15 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for dehydration, 2 for a medical alarm, 2 for children locked in vehicles, 4 for allergic reactions, 13 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 5 for diabetic emergencies, 2 for dog bites, 1 for a snake bite, 1 for bee stings, 9 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for bad headaches,1 for gunshot wounds (fatality), 7 for assaults, 11 for abdominal pain, 3 for a deceased person, 1 for drug withdrawals, 2 for lacerations, 1 for a person who closed a door on their finger, 1 for a juvenile hit in the face with a baseball, and other illnesses and injuries
• 19 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including:1 for a small fire in a lot started by a transient, 1 for a cat in a tree, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for a brush fire under a bridge, 1 for a small brush fire, 1 for a strong smell of gas from a stove, 1 for an illegal trash fire, and various alarms