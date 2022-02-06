During the week of Jan. 23-29, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 343 emergency calls for service, including:
7 General Fire Responses
Including: Sparks and smoke from building light fixture, smoke from burnt wiring in building heater, and various alarms
5 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County, 1 to assist MCAS with a medical emergency in on base housing, 2 to assist Imperial County with a medical emergency and a brush fire in the Winterhaven area
19 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, 4 involving 3 or more vehicles, 1 involving a golf cart, 1 involving a tree, and 1 rollover
297 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 54 for difficulty breathing, 17 for chest pain, 44 for falls, 10 for unconscious people, 7 seizure cases, 1 possible stroke case, 4 for an intoxicated person, 2 for a person under the influence of drugs, 2 for drug overdoses 12 for people with psychiatric problems (4 threatening or attempting suicide), 6 for medical alarms, 1 for an allergic reaction, 1 for a person choking, 22 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 10 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 4 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound, 6 for assaults, 6 for back pain, 14 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 2 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 9 welfare checks, 1 for a person injured when 2 forklifts crashed, 1 for a person burned when they smoked while on home oxygen, 1 for a person injured when a large rock fell on their foot, 1 for a teenager injured when they crashed a dirt bike, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 4 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
15 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for an engine display, 1 for the aerial ladder truck to assist YPD with crash scene photos, 1 for a towed porta-potty on fire, 3 for small brush fires, 1 for a power pole fire, and various alarms