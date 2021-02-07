By the Yuma Fire Department
During the week of Jan. 24-30, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 322 emergency calls for service, including:
• 12 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a fire started on the side of a building by a transient person, 1 for a cooking fire in an apartment, 1 for the smell of gas at a residence, 1 for a dryer on fire, 1 for a kitchen fire due to items left on stove catching fire when stove was accidently turned on, and various alarms
• 4 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Rural Metro with 2 medical emergencies in Yuma County and called to assist Imperial County with 2 medical emergencies in the Winterhaven, CA area
• 16 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 3 involving pedestrians, 1 head-on crash, and 1 involving a wall
• 266 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 32 for difficulty breathing, 20 for chest pain, 44 for falls, 12 for unconscious people, 5 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 5 for intoxicated persons, 3 for a person under the influence of drugs, 4 for drug overdoses (1 where a bystander was providing CPR), 24 for people with psychiatric problems (17 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for dehydration, 1 for a medical alarm, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 10 for allergic reactions, 2 for choking, 22 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 6 for fever, 1 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 2 for man down calls, 4 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for bad headaches, 1 for a stabbing, 1 for a gunshot wound, 3 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 8 for abdominal pain, 4 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 3 for lacerations, 1 for a person who cut their hand with a power tool, 1 for a person who fell from a moving vehicle, 1 for a 2 year old who swallowed a wedding ring, and other illnesses and injuries
• 24 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for assisting YPD with a tactical response, 4 standbys to assist at vaccination clinic, 1 for a tree stump set on fire, 1 for a 10 foot wide sink hole, 1 for an illegal trash burn, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for a small fire on the side of I-8, 4 for small fires set by transient individuals, 1 for a damaged power pole, and various alarms