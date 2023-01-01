During the week of Dec. 18-24, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 327 emergency calls for service, including:
12 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a utility trailer on fire, 1 for a burning smell in a business, 1 for the smell of gas in a business, 1 for a smoking water heater, 1 for a fire in an apartment washing machine, 1 for a commercial dumpster fire, 1 for a stove top fire, and various alarms
4 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the County, and 1 to backfill a Somerton fire station while their personnel were fighting a fire
22 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving motorcycles, and 1 head-on crash
265 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 30 for difficulty breathing, 28 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 34 for fall related injuries, 11 for unconscious people, 6 seizure cases, 12 possible stroke cases, 2 for an intoxicated person, 1 for a drug overdose, 6 for psychiatric problems (3 threatening or attempting suicide), 5 for medical alarms, 21 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 4 for a diabetic emergency, 2 for dog bites, 7 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound, 5 for assaults, 1 for back pain, 8 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 1 for drug withdrawals, 11 welfare checks, 1 for an overdose of insulin, 1 for a 4 year old with burns from a cup of hot noodles, 1 for a person with a pill stuck in their throat, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 2 of the week’s total responses was to the USBP holding facility)
24 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for small brush fires, 1 for a heavy gas smell on 32nd St. at Ave. 3E, 1 for power lines down, 2 for people stuck in an elevator, and various alarms
