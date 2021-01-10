During the week of Dec. 27 through Jan. 2, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 336 emergency calls for service, including:
• 5 General Fire Responses
Including: Smell of burnt wires in an RV, a sparking power outlet in an apartment, and various alarms
• 7 Mutual Aid
Including: 5 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the County, 1 to assist Imperial county with a dumpster fire and a medical emergency in Winterhaven area
• 17 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a power pole, 1 involving a rollover, and 1 involving a pedestrian
• 287 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 47 for difficulty breathing, 22 for chest pain, 35 for falls, 14 for unconscious people (2 where bystanders were providing CPR), 8 seizure cases, 8 possible stroke cases, 6 for intoxicated persons, 1 for a person under the influence of drugs, 3 for drug overdoses, 16 for people with psychiatric problems (7 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for a medical alarm, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 2 for choking, 18 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 7 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 5 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 4 for man down calls, 7 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for bad headaches, 4 for assaults, 6 for back pain, 6 for abdominal pain, 3 for a deceased person, 2 for lacerations, 1 for a 5 year old knocked unconscious when they ran into a post, 1 for a 7 year old trapped between the front door and a security door, 1 for a 6 year old who burned their hand on a stove, 1 for a person with hiccups for 4 days, and other illnesses and injuries
• 20 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a 2 year old locked in a house, 1 for a semi-truck on fire on I-8, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for an alley fire caused by fireworks, 3 for gas smell from water heaters, 1 for a small brush fire, 1 for illegal trash burning, 1 for a heavy natural gas smell on Ave 3E, 1 for brush and tree set on fire by fireworks, and various alarms
And now, a look back on 2020:
The Yuma Fire Department responded to almost 16,400 emergency calls for service in 2020 (up over 1,000 from last year). Those responses ran the spectrum from unusual to tragic. In a year dominated by a virus focus, it was suggested that this week’s Fire House Facts include a selection of some (not all) of the more unusual responses of 2020. So, in addition to those above, here they are:
• A person injured by falling into an empty Jacuzzi, a toothache, a person injured while breaking out windows with their hands, a person on a motorcycle hit on the head by a lawn mower that fell from a truck, a person who swallowed the contents of a hand warming packet, a person who jumped off a roof, a leg caught in industrial machinery (traumatic amputation), a person who accidently cut their wrist with a circular saw, a 1 year old who took a bite out of a detergent “pod”, a 2 year old with a bead stuck up their nose, a 5 year old who consumed marijuana “edibles, a person whose door jammed so they couldn’t get out of their home, and an allergic reaction to a cockroach.
A 3 year old stuck on playground equipment, a person injured falling into a trash can, a person who got stuck on a roof while putting up Christmas decorations, a teenager who injured their hand punching something, a person lighting clothes on fire in the middle of the street, a 3 year old who drank a household cleaner thinking it was apple juice, a person who pepper sprayed themselves, a person who accidently cut their leg with a saw, a finger partially cut off while cutting meat, a child struck by a deer skull that fell off the wall, and assisting YPD with removing a person from a canal who was running from them and jumped into the canal…but could not swim.
A person hallucinating after drinking 20 cups of coffee, a person with soap in their eyes, a person who accidently drank floor cleaner, a person accidently sprayed in the eyes by body spray with glitter in it, a large scale search of the river and surrounding area for someone who was found later to have just left the area without telling anyone, a 2 year old who accidentally drank household cleaner, a 14 year old who accidentally drank household cleaner, a child possibly with jalapeno juice in eye, and a 10 year old hit in the head by a mechanical bull.
A person who drank bleach, a Gila Monster bite, a person injured when a refrigerator fell on them, a Q-Tip stuck in an ear, a person who fell 20 feet from a palm tree, a 4 year old with a Lego piece stuck up their nose, a 7 year old who swallowed a penny, a person who drank bleach, a stubbed toe, a 1 year old with a hook in their tongue, an 11 year old with a fish hook stuck thru 2 fingers, a person with splinters all over their body, a person who accidently cut their wrist while slicing fruit, a person choking on a thumbtack, a response to a location with a person with an injured hand and another person with an injured mouth, and a person who swallowed a thumbtack.
A person stuck in a canal, an 11 month old who drank alcohol, a 10 year old shocked by an electric fan, a person who swallowed mouthwash, a 3 year old who ate unknown medications, a person who fell on a knife and injured their eye, a person whose foot was run over by a vehicle, a 2 year old with a bucket stuck on their head, a 2 year old playing hide and seek stuck inside a closet with a jammed door, a person hit by something flying in the wind, a hand stuck in a car seat, a person who ingested bleach, a person hit by a forklift, a child who fell off the top of a dresser, a hand stuck in a bathroom handrail, and a person hit in the head with a hammer while changing a tire.
A person who accidently drank a cleaning solution, a person who injured their ankle running from a bee swarm, a person knocked out by an opening door, a person who injected themselves with bleach, a finger caught in a blender, a small child who bit into a detergent “pod”, a child who accidentally swallowed varnish, an accidental ingestion of bleach, a person with their hand stuck in industrial machinery, a tree that fell on a person driving by in a convertible, a response for juveniles who lit a refrigerator on fire, a person who swallowed a bag of drugs, a 2 year old who drank lighter fluid, a person with abdominal pain after drinking a gallon of alcohol.
A welfare check on a person reported to be running in and out of traffic while throwing up and taking selfies, a person who accidently drank nail polish, a juvenile hurt by a falling basketball hoop, a finger caught in machinery, a hand stuck in a hide-a-bed, a finger stuck in an exercise machine, cut knuckles from punching a mirror, a hand injured in a wrestling match, a person injured by a falling light fixture, a person injured by 20 lbs. of falling wood, a person struck by wood pallets, a 10 year old hit in the head with a basketball, a person injured jumping from a moving vehicle, and a person sleeping in a dumpster when they were dumped into a truck.
Let’s do our best to have a Safe, Healthy and Great 2021!