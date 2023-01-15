During the week of Jan. 1-7, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 325 emergency calls for service, including:
7 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for smell of smoke in a residence, 1 for a house fire, 1 for a stove top fire, and various alarms
3 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the County
12 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a bicyclist, 2 involving 3 vehicles, and 1 involving a scooter
275 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 33 for difficulty breathing, 18 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 30 for fall-related injuries, 8 for unconscious people, 6 seizure cases, 8 possible stroke cases, 1 for an intoxicated person, 5 for people under the influence of drugs, 2 prescription drug overdoses, 12 for psychiatric problems (4 threatening or attempting suicide), 4 for medical alarms, 1 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 21 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fevers, 1 for broken bones, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a spider bite, 1 for a dog bite, 6 for man down calls, 7 for uncontrolled bleeding, 5 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound, 4 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 16 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 4 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 1 for lacerations, 13 welfare checks, 1 for a person injured when he was caught between two forklifts, 1 for a 2 year old injured by falling off of a bed, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 1 of the week’s total responses was to the USBP holding facility)
28 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 to assist YPD with an EMS standby, 1 to assist YPD with an injured suspect, 1 for the illegal burning of a tree stump, 1 for the smell of propane, 2 for strong natural gas smells at 32nd Street at Avenue 3E, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for an alley fire, 2 for trash can fires, 2 for dumpster fires, 1 for illegal burning, and various alarms
