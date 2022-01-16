During the week of Jan. 2-8, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 384 emergency calls for service, including:
10 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a small fire in an apartment started by a candle left burning, and various alarms
14 Mutual Aid
Including: 5 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County, assisting Imperial county with 7 medical emergencies, a house fire, and a traffic crash involving a power pole
17 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving 3 vehicles, 1 head-on crash (fatality), 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 rollover, and 2 of these involving extrications of people entrapped in vehicles
325 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 38 for difficulty breathing, 17 for chest pain, 62 for falls, 17 for unconscious people (2 where bystander CPR was being provided), 10 seizure cases, 9 possible stroke cases, 2 for an intoxicated person, 2 for drug overdoses (1 where bystander CPR was being provided),19 for people with psychiatric problems (15 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for dehydration, 4 for medical alarms, 2 for an allergic reaction, 21 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 6 for fever, 2 for broken bones, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 6 for man down calls, 3 for assaults, 8 for back pain, 15 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 2 for lacerations, 1 for a person injured by punching a window, 1 for a person who fell from a semi-truck, 1 for a person who fell from a tree, 1 for a person who accidently drank bleach left in a water bottle, 1 for an electric scooter that crashed into a pole, 1 for a juvenile who fell off an ATV, 1 for burned hands, 1 for a burned leg, 1 for a medical alarm set off by a dog…, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 11 of the preceding EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
18 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 to assist YPD with aerial ladder for scene photos, 1 for a cat on power lines, 1 for small brush fire, 2 for fuel leaking from vehicles, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for illegal trash burning, and various alarms