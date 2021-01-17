By THE YUMA FIRE DEPARTMENT
From Sunday, Jan. 3, through Saturday, Jan. 9, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 364 emergency calls for service:
• 13 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for an alarm set off by a disinfectant fogger, 1 for an illegal debris fire, 1 for a house fire that started in tree clippings piled against the house, 1 for an arson fire of a house, and various alarms
• 6 Mutual Aid
Including: 6 called to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the County
• 26 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a bicyclist, 3 reported as head-on, 2 involving walls, 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 rollover, and 2 involving pedestrians
• 289 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 51 for difficulty breathing, 24 for chest pain, 34 for falls, 13 for unconscious people (3 where bystanders were providing CPR), 9 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 4 for intoxicated persons, 2 for a person under the influence of drugs, 2 for drug overdoses, 19 for people with psychiatric problems (10 threatening or attempting suicide), 4 for a medical alarm, 2 for allergic reactions, 16 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 5 for diabetic emergencies, 2 for a dog bites, 2 for spider bites, 6 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for bad headaches, 1 for gunshot wounds (2 victims), 1 for a person concerned they had been poisoned, 4 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 8 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy, 6 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 2 for lacerations, 1 for a person hit with a baseball bat, 1 for a person who drank hydrogen peroxide thinking it was water, 1 for a sick person who drank a gallon of alcohol, 1 for a teenager who drank several bottles of wine, 1 for a person with hiccups all day, and other illnesses and injuries
• 30 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a suspicious substance tested for YPD, 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard clean-up at a crime scene, 1 for a semi-truck on fire, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a TV on fire in a house, 1 for a small brush fire at prison hill from a transient campfire, 1 for an unattended fire near a trailer, 1 for a transient who set a pallet on fire near a business, 1 for a stump on fire in a vacant lot, 3 for other small fires set near buildings, 7 for reports of heavy natural gas smell from the area of 32nd St and Ave. 3E, and various alarms