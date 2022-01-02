By the Yuma Fire Department
During the week of Dec. 19-25, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 365 calls for service, including:
7 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for smoke from a residential water heater, and various alarms
4 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County, 2 to assist Imperial County (1 with a brush fire in Winterhaven area, and 1 with a medical emergency at the “Q”
30 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving 3 vehicles, 3 head-on crashes, 1 involving a rolled semi on I-8, 2 involving motorcycles, 2 involving pedestrians, and 2 involving poles
308 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 43 for difficulty breathing, 18 for chest pain, 43 for falls, 16 for unconscious people, 10 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 3 for persons under the influence of drugs, 5 for drug overdoses,15 for people with psychiatric problems (8 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for dehydration, 2 for medical alarms, 2 for an allergic reaction, 3 for choking, 22 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 9 for man down calls, 4 for bad headaches, 1 for gunshot wounds, 5 for assaults, 2 for back pain, 11 for abdominal pain, 9 pregnancy related, 3 for deceased persons, 1 for a person who swallowed a chicken bone, 1 for a police motorcycle on fire, 1 for someone who mistook an essential oil container for eye drops, 1 for a person whose jaw got stuck when they yawned, 1 for a 13 year old whose hand was injured by fireworks, and other illnesses and injuries
16 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for assisting with flooding in a church, 1 for an electric wheelchair stuck in the dirt, 1 for a person stuck on a roof when their ladder broke, 1 for downed power line, 1 for fuel leaking from a vehicle, 2 for vehicle fires, 2 for dumpster fires (1 started by hot coals, 1 started by fireworks), 1 for a brush fire, 1 for a transient camp on fire under the Ocean to Ocean Bridge, 1 for a mailbox on fire, and various alarms