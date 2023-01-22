During the week of Jan. 8-14, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 326 emergency calls for service, including:
13 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a park model trailer on fire, 1 for a gas line broken by construction crew, 1 for a tree on fire, 1 for a propane leak, and various alarms
1 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency in the County
24 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, 2 involving rollovers, and 1 involving a pedestrian
272 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 37 for difficulty breathing, 18 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 33 for fall related injuries, 13 for unconscious people, 13 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 1 for an intoxicated person, 2 for people under the influence of drugs, 1 drug overdose, 10 for psychiatric problems (4 threatening or attempting suicide), 7 for medical alarms, 1 for an infant locked in a vehicle, 1 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 13 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fevers, 1 for broken bones, 3 for diabetic emergencies, 6 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 5 for bad headaches, 2 for assaults, 5 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 7 for a deceased person, 2 for alcohol withdrawals, 1 for lacerations, 14 welfare checks, 1 for a person injured when they broke a window with their hand, 1 for a teenager who drank dishwasher soap, 1 for a person who had bleach splashed in their eyes, 1 for a person who cut their fingers with a circular saw, 1 for a child bitten by a tick (still attached), and other illnesses and injuries (Note: None of the week’s total responses were to the USBP holding facility)
16 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 to assist with a disabled vehicle, 1 for a small brush fire, 1 for a trash fire in an alley, 1 for a smoking a/c unit, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for power lines down, 1 for a small fire in the loading dock area of a commercial building, 1 for a strong natural gas smell at 32nd St and Ave 3E, and various alarms
