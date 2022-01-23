During the week of Jan. 9-15, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 387 emergency calls for service, including:
17 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for sparks from an apartment electrical outlet, 1 for a broken gas line in a backyard damaged by someone digging, 1 for a gas smell in a home, and various alarms
4 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County, and 2 to assist Imperial County with medical emergencies in the Winterhaven area
23 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving 3 vehicles, 1 involving a pedestrian, and 1 rollover
331 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 45 for difficulty breathing, 27 for chest pain, 32 for falls, 14 for unconscious people, 9 seizure cases, 15 possible stroke cases, 7 for an intoxicated person, 1 for a person under the influence of drugs, 23 for people with psychiatric problems (16 threatening or attempting suicide), 3 for dehydration, 5 for medical alarms, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 4 for an allergic reaction, 27 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 4 for broken bones, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 12 for man down calls, 5 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for stab wounds, 4 for assaults, 7 for back pain, 10 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 1 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a 10 year old with a piece of metal stuck in their throat, 1 for a child with an arm stuck in the bars of a playground slide, 1 for an infant found with a meth pipe in their mouth, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 3 of the preceding EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
12 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for an engine display, 2 for vehicles leaking fuel, 1 for a stove top fire, and various alarms