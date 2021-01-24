From Sunday Jan. 10, through Saturday, Jan. 16, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 394 emergency calls for service:
• 15 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a fire in living room started by a child playing with a lighter, 1 for an explosion and fire involving a 6,000 gallon fuel truck, 1 for a fire in a carpet store conex box, 1 for a fire alongside a building started by a transient, and various alarms
• 9 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Rural Metro with 7 medical emergencies and 1 fire in the County, and assisted Imperial County with 1 large brush fire in Winterhaven, CA area
• 31 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a person run over by their own vehicle, 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a building, 2 involving motorcycles, 2 involving 3 or more vehicles, 2 involving walls, and 2 involving rollovers
• 316 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 58 for difficulty breathing, 27 for chest pain, 41 for falls, 14 for unconscious people (2 where bystanders were providing CPR), 7 seizure cases, 7 possible stroke cases, 5 for intoxicated persons, 1 for a person under the influence of drugs, 3 for drug overdoses, 14 for people with psychiatric problems (10 threatening or attempting suicide), 5 for medical alarms, 4 for allergic reactions, 2 for choking, 13 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 10 for man down calls, 3 for uncontrolled bleeding, 7 for bad headaches, 4 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 10 for abdominal pain, 1 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 3 for lacerations, 1 for a 7 year old injured falling off swings, 1 for a person falling off a roof, 1 for a 2 year old falling out of a shopping cart, 1 for a 16 year old injured jumping from a balcony, 1 for a person stuck on a barbed wire fence, and other illnesses and injuries
• 23 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for assisting at the vaccination clinic, 1 for an oven fire, 1 for a propane leak, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a dumpster fire, 1 for fuel leaking from a vehicle, 2 for reports of heavy natural gas smell from the area of 32nd St and Ave. 3E, 3 for illegal fires, 4 for brush fires, and various alarms