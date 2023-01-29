During the week of Jan. 15-21, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 338 emergency calls for service:
7 General Fire Responses
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
During the week of Jan. 15-21, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 338 emergency calls for service:
7 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for smoke in a mobile home, and various alarms
2 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the County
25 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving a pole, 1 head-on crash, 1 involving 3 vehicles, and 1 involving a pedestrian
273 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 29 for difficulty breathing, 23 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 41 for fall related injuries, 18 for unconscious people, 7 seizure cases, 6 possible stroke cases, 4 for an intoxicated person, 1 for a person under the influence of drugs, 12 for psychiatric problems (9 threatening or attempting suicide), 3 for medical alarms, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 2 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 16 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for broken bones, 10 for diabetic emergencies, 2 for man down calls, 4 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for assaults, 1 for a gunshot wound, 4 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 2 for a deceased person, 1 for drug withdrawals, 1 for lacerations, 13 welfare checks, 1 for a person shot in the face by a BB gun, 1 for a teenager hit in the head with a soccer ball, 1 for a person hit in the head with a bottle, 1 for a person hit in the head with a rock, 1 for a child with their fingers stuck in a school desk, 1 to assist YCSO with a person in a canal, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: None of the week’s total responses were to the USBP holding facility)
31 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard cleanup, 1 to assist YPD with an EMS standby, 1 for a small brush fire, 2 for unpermitted fires, 1 for a burning smell in a home, 4 for vehicle fires, 1 for a light pole arcing, 1 for a dumpster fire, 4 for a strong natural gas smell, and various alarms
Plentiful sunshine. High 66F. Winds light and variable.
Generally clear. Low near 45F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy. High 64F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.