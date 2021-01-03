by the yuma fire department
During the week of Dec. 20-26, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 328 emergency calls for service, including:
• 8 General Fire Responses
Including: 2 shed fires (1 confirmed started by fireworks), a grass fire in a yard, and various alarms
• 3 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the County
• 15 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a wall, 2 involving rollovers, 1 head-on crash, and 1 involving 3 vehicles
• 281 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 47 for difficulty breathing, 24 for chest pain, 27 for falls, 13 for unconscious people (2 where bystanders were providing CPR), 9 seizure cases, 7 possible stroke cases, 10 for intoxicated persons, 6 for a person under the influence of drugs, 21 for people with psychiatric problems (10 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for a medical alarm, 1 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 15 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 7 for fever, 1 for broken bones, 7 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 10 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 3 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound, 1 for food poisoning, 6 for assaults, 5 for back pain, 15 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 2 for a deceased person, 1 for a leg caught in machinery (traumatic amputation), 1 for a person injured by falling into an empty Jacuzzi, 1 for a toothache, 1 for a person injured while breaking out windows with their hands, 1 for a person on a motorcycle hit on the head by a lawn mower that fell from a truck…, and other illnesses and injuries.
• 21 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for assisting YPD with a ladder to access a roof, 1 for a heavy propane smell, 1 for a vehicle fire, 1 for a semi on fire, 1 for hay bales on a semi on fire, 1 for an illegal trash fire, 5 for small brush fires (several set by transient individuals) 1 for a tree on fire near railroad tracks, 1 for smoke/possible fire in a neighborhood from fireworks, and various alarms