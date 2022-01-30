During the week of Jan. 16-22, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 417 emergency calls for service, including:
3 General Fire Responses
Including: various alarms
14 Mutual Aid
Including: 14 to assist Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County
21 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 3 involving a motorcycle, 1 involving 3 vehicles, 1 involving a golf cart, 1 involving 4 vehicles, 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a pole, 1 involving a fence, 1 head on collision, and 2 rollovers
349 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 81 for difficulty breathing, 14 for chest pain, 44 for falls, 19 for unconscious people, 16 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 1 for a person under the influence of drugs, 10 for people with psychiatric problems (8 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 2 for an allergic reaction, 15 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 15 for injured people, 5 for diabetic emergencies, 2 for man down calls, 5 for uncontrolled bleeding, 4 for back pain, 8 for abdominal pain, 2 for a deceased person, 26 welfare checks, 3 choking patients, 2 people with head injuries, 2 overdoses, 4 headaches, 1 poisoning, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 3 of the preceding EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
30 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 3 for an engine display, 1 house fire, 1 dumpster fire, 3 brush fires, and various alarms