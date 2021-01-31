By the Yuma Fire Department
During the week of Jan. 17-23, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 366 emergency calls for service, including:
• 20 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a duplex apartment fire, 1 for a trailer fire, 1 for a large commercial yard fire, 1 for flames coming from a light fixture in a parking garage, 1 for a sparking power box, 2 for oven fires, 1 for arcing wires, and various alarms
• 5 Mutual Aid
Including: Called to assist Rural Metro with 3 medical emergencies in Yuma County and called to assist Imperial County with 2 medical emergencies in the Winterhaven, CA area
• 30 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving 3 vehicles, 1 head-on crash, and 1 rollover
• 274 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 39 for difficulty breathing, 23 for chest pain, 35 for falls, 11 for unconscious people (1 where bystanders were providing CPR), 7 seizure cases, 6 possible stroke cases, 2 for intoxicated persons, 3 for a person under the influence of drugs, 3 for drug overdoses (1 where a bystander was providing CPR), 15 for people with psychiatric problems (3 threatening or attempting suicide), 5 for medical alarms, 3 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 19 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 3 for fever, 3 for broken bones, 9 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 7 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 3 for bad headaches, 6 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 13 for abdominal pain, 3 for a deceased person, 2 for lacerations, and other illnesses and injuries
• 37 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for assisting YPD with a ladder truck for photos, 3 for a strong smell of natural gas in area of 32nd St. and Ave. 3E, 1 for a chemical spill on I-8, 1 for an oven fire, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for a power pole fire, 1 for power lines arcing, 3 for blown power transformers, 1 for downed power lines, 3 for fires set in lots by transient individuals, and various alarms