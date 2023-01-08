by the yuma fire department
During the week of Dec. 25-31, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 357 emergency calls for service, including:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
by the yuma fire department
During the week of Dec. 25-31, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 357 emergency calls for service, including:
15 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a gas leak reported to have been caused by a rat biting the line, 1 for an a/c unit smoking, 1 for an oven in cleaning mode making a lot of smoke, 1 for smoke from an a/c unit on a retail store, 1 for a broken sprinkler head in a retail store ceiling, 1 for a vehicle fire in an apartment complex, 3 for strong smell of gas in residences, and various alarms
3 Mutual Aid
Including: 3 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in the County
20 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving 3 vehicles, 1 involving a fence, and 1 rollover crash
308 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 50 for difficulty breathing, 29 for chest pain/cardiac issues, 41 for fall related injuries, 11 for unconscious people, 8 seizure cases, 6 possible stroke cases, 2 for an intoxicated person, 6 for people under the influence of drugs, 13 for psychiatric problems (6 threatening or attempting suicide), 4 for medical alarms, 1 for choking, 23 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for broken bones, 6 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 4 for man down calls, 4 for uncontrolled bleeding, 4 for bad headaches, 5 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 8 for abdominal pain, 5 pregnancy related, 1 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 19 welfare checks, 1 for a foot caught in machinery, 1 for a person injured falling off a scooter, 1 for a person injured by dropping a glass bottle on their foot, 1 for a medical alarm set off by a cat, 1 for a person whose foot was run over by a vehicle, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 2 of the week’s total responses was to the USBP holding facility)
11 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for a blown power transformer, and various alarms
The Yuma Fire Department responded to approximately 18,150 emergency calls for service in 2022 (up over 500 from last year). Those responses ran the spectrum from unusual, to tragic. The last response of 2022 was for chest pain and the first response of 2023 was for a possible stroke.
Here is a quick recap of YFD responses for the last year:
• 538 Fire related responses 1092 Motor vehicle crashes
• 15,180 Emergency medical responses 170 Mutual aid responses
• 1170 Public appearances, public assists, special duty assignments, technical rescues, etc.
Some clouds this morning will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 72F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
A few passing clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Partly cloudy skies. High 72F. Winds light and variable.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.