During the week of July 10, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 365 calls for service, including
12 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a dryer fire, 3 for other house fires, and various alarms
1 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a house fire in Yuma County
21 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 4 involving rollovers, 2 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a house, 1 involving a tree, 1 head-on crash, and 1 involving 4 vehicles
307 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 26 for difficulty breathing, 26 for chest pain, 37 for fall related injuries, 21 for unconscious people, 10 seizure cases, 1 possible stroke case, 4 for an intoxicated person, 2 for a person under the influence of drugs, 1 for a drug overdose, 22 for people with psychiatric problems (9 threatening or attempting suicide), 5 for dehydration/heat illness, 9 for medical alarms, 2 for allergic reactions, 16 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fever, 2 for broken bones, 12 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a spider bite, 12 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for bad headaches, 1 for gunshot wounds, 3 for assaults, 4 for back pain, 15 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 2 for a deceased person, 2 for lacerations, 12 for welfare checks, 1 for a 2 year old who smoked a marijuana vape pen, 1 for a person who stepped on a nail, 1 for a 3 year old who was injured when they were hit by a toy, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 3 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
24 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 3 for vehicle fires, 1 for a dumpster fire, 2 for snake removals, 1 for a trash truck with their load on fire, 6 for power line or transformer issues, 1 for juveniles setting fire to books, 1 for a gasoline spill, and various alarms