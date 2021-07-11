During the week of June 27-July 3, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 317 emergency calls for service, including:
• 3 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for gas left on in a business overnight, 1 for a fire in storage units, and various alarms
• 5 Mutual Aid
Including: 4 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County and 1 to assist Imperial County with a motorhome fire.
• 15 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving 3 vehicles, 1 head-on crash, 1 involving a wall, 1 involving a bicycle, 1 rollover (fatality), and 1 involving a building
• 270 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 24 for difficulty breathing, 14 for chest pain, 36 for falls, 13 for unconscious people, 8 seizure cases, 4 possible stroke cases, 6 for an intoxicated person, 3 for persons under the influence of drugs, 3 for a drug overdose, 20 for people with psychiatric problems (14 threatening or attempting suicide), 2 for possible dehydration or other heat illness, 6 for medical alarms, 2 for children locked in a vehicle, 2 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 13 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 1 for a diabetic emergency, 2 for a dog bite, 1 for an unknown insect bite, 10 for man down calls, 3 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for bad headaches, 4 for an assault, 5 for back pain, 11 for abdominal pain, 3 for a deceased person, 5 for lacerations, 1 for a ring stuck on a finger, 1 for a child with a bead stuck up their nose, 1 for a non-fatal child drowning (3 year old in backyard pool who received immediate CPR), 1 for a person injured by kicking a mirror, 2 for persons with cut arms from breaking windows, 1 for a teenager with a bottle cap stuck in their throat, 1 for an infant burned by a sparkler thrown by another child, and other illnesses and injuries
• 24 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a special event at a school, 1 to assist a person with putting up a flag, 1 for a debris fire, 1 for the contents of a dump truck on fire, 1 for a snake removal (from a bedroom), 2 for vehicle fires, 3 for small brush fires, 1 for a power line down, 1 for a large hay stack fire, 1 for a flatbed trailer with hay on fire, and various alarms