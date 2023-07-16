During the week of July 2-8, 2023, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 341 emergency calls for service, including:
11 Fire Responses including 2 fires involving trees, 3 garbage can fires, 2 trash fires, a motorhome fire, and 3 residential fires.
• Bathroom exhaust fan fires are frequently responded to. Tips on exhaust fan fire prevention include:
• Do not leave exhaust fans on unattended or overnight
• Install timer switches so fans do not run continuously
• Discontinue use if exhaust fans sound abnormal and then have them replaced
• Clean exhaust fans regularly
6 Mutual Aid Responses to assist neighboring agencies
24 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses including various alarms
18 Motor Vehicle Crashes including 2 T-bone collisions, 1 involving a brick wall, and 1 involving a motorcycle
282 Medical Responses including 11 for abdominal pain, 17 for upper extremity pain, 14 for lower extremity pain, 4 for deaths, 13 for alcohol overuse, 4 for altered levels of consciousness, 14 for anxiety, 7 for neck pain, 1 for back pain, 11 for psychological distress, 7 for chest pain, 2 for strokes, 1 for a diabetic emergencies, 10 for difficulty breathing, 4 for dizziness, 8 for drug overdoses, 8 for headaches or head pain, 2 for heart problems, 11 for blood pressure issues, 6 for pain, 1 for kidney issues, 7 for seizures, 1 for fainting, 4 for dehydration, 6 for heat exhaustion, 1 for a sunburn, 19 for injuries, 13 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.
