During the week of July 17, 2022, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 339 calls for service including:
8 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a flatbed trailer fire, 1 for a broken gas line, 1 for a smoking water heater, 1 for a palm tree fire, and various alarms
7 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County, 1 to backfill a station in Somerton for a short time, 4 to assist Imperial County with fires in the Winterhaven area
14 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a rollover, 2 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a pole, 2 head-on crashes, and 1 involving 4 vehicles
294 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 25 for difficulty breathing, 26 for chest pain, 39 for fall related injuries, 7 for unconscious people (1 where bystander CPR was provided), 12 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 6 for an intoxicated person, 3 for a person under the influence of drugs, 1 for a drug overdose, 13 for people with psychiatric problems (7 threatening or attempting suicide), 3 for dehydration/heat illness, 13 for medical alarms, 1 for a child locked in a vehicle, 4 for allergic reactions, 11 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 10 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 17 for man down calls, 3 for uncontrolled bleeding, 4 for bad headaches, 4 for assaults, 2 for back pain, 20 for abdominal pain, 4 pregnancy related, 1 for a deceased person, 1 for lacerations, 14 for welfare checks, 1 for a person whose hand was severely injured by an exploding firework they were holding, 1 for exposure to vehicle exhaust fumes, 1 for a person injured when they were pushed from a moving vehicle, 1 for a person injured jumping from a rope on the ocean to ocean bridge into the river, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 4 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
16 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for an appearance at a school, 2 for dumpster fires, 1 trash can fire, 1 shopping cart on fire, 2 small brush fires, 3 for vehicle fires, 1 for a box of fireworks set off behind a restaurant, 1 for an illegal fire on the river beach, 1 for a tree down on power lines, and various alarms