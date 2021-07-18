From Sunday, July 4, through Saturday, July 10, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 339 emergency calls for service:
• 11 General Fire Responses
Including: 2 for smell of gas in residences, 2 for stove fires, 2 for shed fires, 1 for a small brush fire, and various alarms
• 3 Mutual Aid
Including: 1 for assisting Rural Metro with a medical emergency in Yuma County, 2 for assisting Imperial County (a vehicle fire in Winterhaven area and a large brush fire in El Centro
• 14 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving 3 vehicles, 1 head-on crash, 1 rollover, and 1 involving a pedestrian
• 286 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 29 for difficulty breathing, 21 for chest pain, 40 for falls, 16 for unconscious people (1 with CPR being provided by a bystander), 10 seizure cases, 5 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 5 for persons under the influence of drugs, 2 for a drug overdose, 16 for people with psychiatric problems (12 threatening or attempting suicide), 6 for possible dehydration or other heat illness, 1 for medical alarms, 2 for children locked in a vehicle, 2 for allergic reactions, 17 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 2 for broken bones, 2 for a diabetic emergency, 1 for a dog bite, 15 for man down calls, 5 for bad headaches, 1 for a stabbing, 1 for a gunshot wound (fatal), 7 for assaults, 5 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 2 pregnancy related, 4 for a deceased person, 4 for lacerations, 1 for a person injured jumping from the Ocean to Ocean bridge into the river, 1 for a person injured diving into the river, 1 for a 5 year old accidentally locked inside an apartment, and other illnesses and injuries
• 25 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: EMS standby for fireworks display, EMS standby for YPD, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for a semi-truck fire on I-8, 1 for a blown power transformer, 1 for a commercial dumpster fire, 1 for fireworks burning in the bed of a truck, dumpster fire, due to fireworks, 1 for an alley fire due to fireworks, 1 for a bee swarm, 1 for a sink hole under a residence, and various alarms