During the week of June 18-24, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 338 emergency calls for service, including:
• 9 Fire Responses, including a house fire, fence fire, brush fire, and a tree fire
• 11 Mutual Aid Responses to assist neighboring agencies
• 27 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses, including a water rescue call
The weather is warm and water is a great way to cool off and spend time together. Swim safely by swimming sober, with others present, and with a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket in large bodies of water.
For more safety information visit https://www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies/water-safety.html
You can also text “SWIM” to 90999 to download the free SWIM app from American Red Cross
• 10 Motor Vehicle Crashes, including 2 involving stationary objects
• 281 Medical Responses, including 14 for abdominal pain, 5 for upper extremity pain, 14 for lower extremity pain, 1 for a death, 4 for alcohol overuse, 10 for altered levels of consciousness, 11 for anxiety, 5 for neck pain, 2 for back pain, 11 for psychological distress, 15 for chest pain, 4 for strokes, 2 for diabetic emergencies, 18 for difficulty breathing, 1 for dizziness, 5 for drug overdoses, 9 for headaches or head pain, 4 for heart problems, 9 for blood pressure issues, 5 for pain, 6 for seizures, 2 for fainting, 4 for dehydration, 7 for injuries, 12 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.
Plentiful sunshine. Hot. High 112F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear skies. Low 79F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Mainly sunny. Hot. High 113F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
