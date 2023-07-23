During the week of July 9-15, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 337 emergency calls for service, including:
17 Fire Responses including an outdoor cooking fire, an RV fire, and a shed fire
17 Fire Responses including an outdoor cooking fire, an RV fire, and a shed fire
16 Mutual Aid Responses including assisting another agency with a fire near the interstate as well as a brush fire
15 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses including a water rescue and assisting animal control in removing a dog from a locked vehicle
For your children and pet’s safety, always practice the following safety tips:
• Never leave children or pets inside a closed vehicle, it can be deadly.
Interior temperatures in a car can reach well above 100 degrees in a very short period of time.
• Always keep your car doors locked, even when the vehicle is in a garage or carport as children may play in the vehicle and can become trapped (especially in the trunk).
• Check the temperature of child safety seats and seat beats before sitting children down or buckling them up. The metal (and even plastic) can become hot enough to cause burns.
• Call 911 immediately if you find a small child or infant left alone in a parked car, or your child becomes locked in your car. The child’s life may depend on it.
17 Motor Vehicle Crashes including 5 involving stationary objects as well as a rollover
272 Medical Responses including 12 for abdominal pain, 8 for upper extremity pain, 9 for lower extremity pain, 1 for a death, 12 for alcohol overuse, 7 for altered levels of consciousness, 13 for anxiety, 6 for psychological distress, 9 for chest pain, 3 for strokes, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 16 for difficulty breathing, 3 for dizziness, 2 for drug overdoses, 6 for headaches or head pain, 10 for heart problems, 10 for blood pressure issues, 10 for pain, 6 for seizures, 1 for fainting, 5 for dehydration, 8 for heat exhaustion, 1 for a sunburn, 13 for injuries, 10 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.
