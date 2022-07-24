From Sunday, July 10, through Saturday, July 16, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 372 emergency calls for service:
14 General Fire Responses
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
From Sunday, July 10, through Saturday, July 16, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 372 emergency calls for service:
14 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a house fire, 1 for a dryer fire in a hotel, 1 for a fire in a vacant restaurant in a county island, 1 for smoke coming from an outlet, 1 for grease burning on a propane tank, and various alarms
4 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County, 2 to assist Imperial County with a large brush fire in the Bard area
16 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a rollover, 1 involving a pedestrian, 4 involving motorcycles, 2 involving semi-trucks, and 1 involving 3 vehicles
311 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 35 for difficulty breathing, 28 for chest pain, 41 for fall-related injuries, 11 for unconscious people (1 where bystander CPR was provided), 11 seizure cases, 2 possible stroke cases, 5 for an intoxicated person, 3 for a person under the influence of drugs, 1 for a drug overdose, 7 for people with psychiatric problems (6 threatening or attempting suicide), 9 for dehydration/heat illness, 4 for medical alarms, 3 for a child locked in a vehicle, 3 for allergic reactions, 15 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 14 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 5 for bad headaches, 5 for assaults, 4 for back pain, 8 for abdominal pain, 4 pregnancy related, 9 for a deceased person, 1 for drug withdrawals, 2 for lacerations, 16 for welfare checks, 1 for a person who received burns when an ATV caught fire, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding from a piercing, 1 for a 1 year old who fell from a couch, 1 for a person locked inside a vehicle, 1 for a small child believed to have an unknown object up their nose, 1 for a person with a ring stuck on their finger, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 1 of the week’s total EMS responses was to the USBP holding facility)
26 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a motorist assist, 2 for snake removals, 2 for dumpster fires, 1 trash can fire, 4 small brush fires, 2 for vehicle fires, 1 for people stuck in an elevator, 1 for a garbage truck load on fire, 1 for an alley fire, 1 for an illegal trash fire, 1 for a semi-truck with wheels smoking, 1 for a plug stuck in a wall outlet, 1 for a dog locked in a vehicle, 1 for a small hay stack fire, 1 for a damaged electrical box, and various alarms
Sunshine and a few clouds. High 102F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
A few clouds. Low 84F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Sunny skies. High around 105F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.