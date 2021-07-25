During the week of July 11-17, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 343 emergency calls for service, including:
• 11 General Fire Responses
Including: 2 for smell of gas in residences, 1 for a house fire (child fatality), 1 for a trailer fire, and various alarms
• 3 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County, 1 for assisting Imperial County with a medical emergency in the Winterhaven area
• 12 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving a pole, 1 rollover, and 1 involving a pedestrian
• 295 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 21 for difficulty breathing, 20 for chest pain, 38 for falls, 16 for unconscious people, 16 seizure cases, 6 possible stroke cases, 4 for an intoxicated person, 3 for persons under the influence of drugs, 6 for a drug overdose (1 with CPR being provided by a bystander), 18 for people with psychiatric problems (9 threatening or attempting suicide), 5 for possible dehydration or other heat illness, 5 for medical alarms, 1 for children locked in a vehicle, 1 for allergic reactions, 20 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 6 for a diabetic emergencies, 1 for an unknown insect bite, 12 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 3 for bad headaches, 7 for assaults, 12 for back pain, 12 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 5 for a deceased person, 2 for drug withdrawals, 1 for lacerations, 1 for a toddler with finger injured by closing door, 1 for the fatal drowning of 2 toddlers in a backyard pool, 1 for a fatal drowning of an adult in a backyard pool, 1 for a person burned by spilled hot cooking oil, and other illnesses and injuries
• 22 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for vehicle fires, 3 for small brush fires along Interstate 8, 1 for downed power lines, 1 for a hay bale fire, and various alarms.