During the week of July 3rd the Yuma Fire Department responded to 377 calls for service including:
12 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a broken gas line, 1 for debris burning in a backyard, 1 for a stove top grease fire, and various alarms
2 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County
28 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 4 involving motorcycles, 1 involving a pedestrian, 1 involving a wall, 1 involving a pole, 1 involving a tree, 1 head-on crash, and 1 involving 3 vehicles
310 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 26 for difficulty breathing, 20 for chest pain, 41 for fall related injuries, 16 for unconscious people (1 where bystander CPR was being given), 14 seizure cases, 7 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 3 a person under the influence of drugs, 15 for people with psychiatric problems (7 threatening or attempting suicide), 5 for dehydration/heat illness, 6 for medical alarms, 2 for children locked in vehicles, 3 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 15 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for fever, 2 for broken bones, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 17 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 1 for bad headaches, 2 for gunshot wounds, 3 for assaults, 3 for back pain, 7 for abdominal pain, 7 for a deceased person, 1 for alcohol withdrawals, 4 for lacerations, 16 for welfare checks, 1 for a person unconscious and in the river after jumping from the Ocean to Ocean bridge (bystander CPR provided), 1 for a 1 year old who fell from a couch, 1 for a 1 year who drank bleach, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 2 of the week’s total EMS responses were to the USBP holding facility)
25 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 2 for vehicle fires, 4 for small brush fires, 8 for appearance requests at schools, 1 for a dumpster fire, 2 for small hay fires, 1 for a trash fire, and various alarms