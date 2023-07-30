Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 109F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 88F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. Hot. High 104F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.