From Sunday, July 16, through Saturday, July 22, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 326 emergency calls for service:
11 Fire Responses including a fence fire, a recreational vehicle fire, and a fire involving an air conditioning unit
7 Mutual Aid Responses to assist other agencies
17 Special Duty and Public Assistance Responses including various alarm calls
20 Motor Vehicle Crashes including 3 involving stationary objects, 2 rollovers, 1 involving a motorcycle, and a vehicle that went into a ditch
271 Medical Responses including: 16 for abdominal pain, 11 for upper extremity pain, 20 for lower extremity pain, 3 for deaths, 7 for alcohol overuse, 11 for altered levels of consciousness, 14 for anxiety, 1 for an allergic reaction, 8 for psychological distress, 10 for chest pain, 2 for strokes, 4 for diabetic emergencies, 9 for difficulty breathing, 11 for dizziness, 2 for drug overdoses, 6 for headaches or head pain, 7 for heart problems, 11 for blood pressure issues, 5 for pain, 4 for seizures, 1 for a nose bleed, 1 for fainting, 4 for dehydration, 9 for heat exhaustion, 16 for injuries, 13 for weakness, and other illnesses and injuries.
9 calls this week were for heat exhaustion and 4 were for dehydration. Stay cool and hydrated:
• Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing
•Take breaks to cool off when doing anything outdoors and stay in the shade as much as possible
• Sunburn affects the body’s ability to cool down, use sunscreen and reduce time in the heat if sunburnt
• Consume appropriately. Water, sports drinks, and milk assist with hydration and so do fruits and vegetables
Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 109F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 88F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.
Partly cloudy. Hot. High 104F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
