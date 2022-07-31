During the week of July 31, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 375 calls for service, including:
7 General Fire Responses
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
During the week of July 31, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 375 calls for service, including:
7 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for a brush fire behind a business, a small light ballast fire at a school, a BBQ grill on fire, and various alarms
4 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County, 2 to assist Imperial County with a palm tree fire in the Bard area
13 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 1 involving 3 vehicles
337 Other Medical Emergencies (both serious and minor)
Including: 34 for difficulty breathing, 42 for chest pain, 48 for fall related injuries, 7 for unconscious people (1 where bystander CPR was provided), 11 seizure cases, 1 possible stroke case, 4 for an intoxicated person, 3 for a person under the influence of drugs, 18 for people with psychiatric problems (11 threatening or attempting suicide), 6 for dehydration/heat illness, 4 for medical alarms, 2 for a child locked in a vehicle, 6 for allergic reactions, 1 for choking, 14 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 2 for fevers, 7 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a bee sting, 6 for man down calls, 2 for uncontrolled bleeding, 2 for bad headaches, 1 for a gunshot wound (fatality), 5 for assaults, 5 for back pain, 15 for abdominal pain, 1 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 1 for drug withdrawals, 2 for lacerations, 19 for welfare checks, 1 for a 3 year old hit on the head with a toy, 1 for a person scratched badly by a kitten, 1 for the near drowning of a 21 year old in a backyard pool, 1 for a person injured falling from a roof, 1 for a person hearing voices after they consumed marijuana, and other illnesses and injuries (Note: 5 of the week’s total EMS responses was to the USBP holding facility)
14 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 1 for a handcuff removal, 1 to assist YPD with a biohazard clean-up at a scene, 1 for a strong gas smell in a home, 1 for oil spilled in the road, 2 for small brush fires, 1 for a sparking power transformer, and various alarms
Sunny to partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 103F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 85F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 103F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.