During the week of June 20-26, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 295 emergency calls for service, including:
• 11 General Fire Responses
Including: 1 for an oven fire caused by plastic items left inside, 1 for an apartment fire, 2 for illegal trash fires in yards, 1 for a house fire, 1 for a strong smell of gas, and various alarms
• 3 Mutual Aid
Including: 2 for assisting Rural Metro with medical emergencies in Yuma County and 1 to assist Imperial County with a vehicle fire near Felicity, Calif.
• 20 Motor Vehicle Crashes
Including: 2 involving pedestrians, 3 involving 3 or more vehicles, 1 involving a bicycle, 1 head-on crash, 3 involving motorcycles (1 fatality), and 1 involving a building
• 250 Other Medical Emergencies (serious to minor)
Including: 21 for difficulty breathing, 20 for chest pain, 33 for falls, 7 for unconscious people (2 where bystanders were providing CPR), 8 seizure cases, 3 possible stroke cases, 3 for an intoxicated person, 3 for persons under the influence of drugs, 1 for a drug overdose, 17 for people with psychiatric problems (12 threatening or attempting suicide), 1 for possible dehydration or other heat illness, 4 for medical alarms, 3 for children locked in a vehicle, 3 for allergic reactions, 2 for choking, 19 for altered or decreased level of consciousness, 1 for broken bones, 5 for diabetic emergencies, 1 for a dog bite, 14 for man down calls, 1 for uncontrolled bleeding, 3 for bad headaches, 1 for a stab wound, 1 for a gunshot wound, 8 for an assault, 3 for back pain, 7 for abdominal pain, 3 pregnancy related, 3 for a deceased person, 1 for a laceration, 1 for a person who swallowed meth, 1 for a person swinging from a rope on the bridge at Gateway Park that fell on rocks, 1 for a found child, 1 for a person locked in a vehicle, 1 for an infant who swallowed a piece of glass while sucking on a cellphone, 1 for a person with a possible pill stuck in their throat, and other illnesses and injuries
• 11 Special Duty, Public Assistance, and Residential Assignments
Including: 5 for special events at a school, 1 to assist YPD with an EMS standby for a tactical situation, 1 for a leaking propane tank, and various alarms